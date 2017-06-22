Krishnapatnam to go paperless with e-Xpressway Jun 22, 2017: Krishnapatnam Port is all set to go paperless by implementing ‘e-Xpressway’ for its container operations. A first-of-its-kind cloud based electronic platform; e-Xpressway has been developed by Gateway…

AirAsia India plans to start flights to South East Asia Jun 22, 2017: AirAsia India has announced that it is planning to launch its international operations by providing connectivity to Southeast Asia from next year. During the sidelines of the…

Maersk Line processes debut shipment of papayas from Mangalore Jun 21, 2017: Maersk Line recently processed the debut shipment of papayas from Mangalore in Karnataka to Jebel Ali, UAE through its container vessel- MV Tiger Goman. This opens up…

GMR plans to bid for modernizing airports in Serbia, Jamaica Jun 21, 2017: The GMR group is planning to bid for expansion and modernisation of existing airports in Serbia and Jamaica. GMR airports president Sidharth Kapur recently said that GMR…